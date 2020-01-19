So much confidence! Padma Lakshmi is kicking off 2020 looking and feeling great, and she made sure to let all of her fans know just that.

The Top Chef star took to Instagram on Saturday, January 18, to share a fantastic photo of herself in a black bikini. “Feelin’ fine at 49,” she wrote alongside the pic. Take a look at it below!

People were loving the jaw-dropping snap, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Aging like fine wine. Cheers,” one person wrote. Another added, “It’s only a number — you look amazing.”

It should come as no surprise that the former supermodel is super fit these days, especially since she is all about working out. The reality TV star once shared a video with her 9-year-old daughter Krishna motivating her. “Thanks #littlehands for keeping me in check. #tuesdaymotivation #pushit #mommyandme #twinningandwinning,” she wrote next to a video of her little one yelling out encouraging phrases.

While Padma is of course all about working out, what she truly loves is being with her only child — whom she shares with Adam Dell. The young girl is extremely important to Padma, especially since Padma was diagnosed with a gynecological condition endometriosis at the age of 36.

“I was told I couldn’t have children,” Padma exclusively told Closer Weekly at an Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball in NYC in 2019. All changed for her after after she had surgery and had a baby. “Now I know what life is like on the other side,” she added. Padma also had advice for those dealing with a similar situation.

“No one knows your body as well as you do, and you need to be proactive about taking care of yourself and getting to the bottom of things,” the author explained. “For so long I thought [pain] was part of being a woman and I grinned and beared it, but it’s not. I always say pain is your body’s way of telling you something’s wrong, so you should listen.”

It certainly seems like Padma is all about not only feeling great, but inspiring others to feel the same way.