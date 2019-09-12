padma-lakshmi-cutest-pics-with-daughter-krishna

Padma Lakshmi’s Daughter Krishna Is Her Sous-Chef for Life! See the ‘Top Chef’ Star’s Cutest Pics With Her Mini-Me

The award for cutest mother-daughter duo goes to … Padma Lakshmi and her little girl, Krishna Lakshmi-Dell! Ever since the beloved Top Chef star gave birth to her 9-year-old daughter in 2010, fans have fallen in love with watching how she is absolutely crushing motherhood.

This past March, the 49-year-old beauty gushed to Closer Weekly about why she considers her mini-me an absolute miracle. “I’m so lucky to have her,” Padma revealed in an exclusive interview while attending the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball in New York City. “Her middle name is Thea, which means ‘gift from God.'”

We couldn’t love this pair more!

To see the cutest pics of Padma and Krishna over the years, scroll through the gallery below!

