We just found a whole new reason to stay at home! ABC revealed The Talk‘s Sharon Osbourne and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, will guest star on The Conners when the show returns on Tuesday, March 17.

In a new trailer the network released, you can see Sharon, 67, and Ozzy, 71, interacting with members of the cast before the short clip comes to an end. No doubt, season 2 will definitely be one to remember!

Shutterstock

After taking a short break following its February 25 episode, fans are excited to see the show return. “I CAN NOT WAIT FOR March 17!” one fan wrote via Twitter while referencing the “throuple” involving Clark Gregg‘s character. “@clarkgregg, not gonna lie. You with Laurie and John. Woah! Excited for some solo scenes.” Another said, “Will be missing you tonight! LOVE #TheConners!!!!!!!!! See you next week!”

The ABC sitcom stars Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and a few more notable actors. Even though the show is only up to its second season, a lot of A-listers have guest-starred on the series, including Peter Gallagher and Juliette Lewis. And soon, Sharon and Ozzy will be added to that list!

We can only imagine the excitement Sharon must have felt when she reunited with her former The Talk cohost Sara on set. The last time the British TV personality hung out with Sara was in February. She shared a photo of them together with Aisha Tyler, another former CBS star.

“With My Girls,” the hair icon said on Instagram. And Sharon’s fans couldn’t get enough of the pic. “It’s so nice to see you three ladies together! We miss you Sara and Aisha,” one Instagram user wrote, while another echoed, “Great pic of you ladies … all three of you are beautiful.” A third chimed in, gushing, “The ORIGINAL girls having a talk!”

Although Sharon hasn’t opened up about what part she’ll play on The Conners, we know she and Ozzy will give a fabulous performance together!