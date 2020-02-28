Talk about a reunion! Sharon Osbourne reminded us how much we miss watching her bond with Sara Gilbert as the former The Talk costars recently got together. The music mogul gave fans a glimpse inside their reunion, which also included former cohost Aisha Tyler, while enjoying a night on the town.

“With my girls,” Sharon, 67, captioned the selfie on Thursday, February 27. The Osbournes alum looked happier than ever as she posed alongside the Conners star, 45, and Aisha, 49.

Fans of the talk show trio marveled at the super sweet reunion in the comments section of Sharon’s post. “It’s so nice to see you three ladies together! We miss you Sara and Aisha,” one Instagram user wrote, while another echoed, “Great pic of you ladies … all three of you are beautiful.” A third chimed in, gushing, “The ORIGINAL girls having a talk!”

The former Talk ladies’ reunion comes almost a year since Sara announced her departure from the hit CBS talk show. The Roseanne alum — who hosted The Talk since she created it back in 2010, up until her final episode in August 2019 — announced earlier last year that she was officially saying goodbye. Aisha, on the other hand, hosted The Talk from 2011 until 2017.

“This is hard to do. This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season,” Sara explained through tears at the time. “I obviously love it here and, like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

The beloved sitcom star noted while she “loved it and felt totally empowered” by her role on The Talk, she can no longer “spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like or [have] time for myself.”‘

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

“It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff [and] I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It’s been such an honor,” Sara gushed. “Thank you so much.”

Following Sara’s heartbreaking announcement, Sharon opened up about what it’s going to be like saying goodbye to her longtime cohost and friend. “I want to say so many things to Sara,” the proud pal gushed of her “fabulous” friend on live TV at the time. “I just have to say that this show has been on the air for nine years and we’ve had different ladies at this table but, to me, this has been the best table.”