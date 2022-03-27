Fashion Alert! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 Oscars

Bring on the glitz and glamour! Hollywood’s biggest names hit the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27.

This year’s Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles and hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, certainly didn’t disappoint in the fashion department. That said, the star-studded event is technically all about acknowledging the best of the best in film.

While all of the categories are no doubt important, many viewers tune in to see who won Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role.

This year’s nominations for Best Picture are Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story. The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role are Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!), Will Smith (King Richard), and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Lastly, the nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role are Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Academy Awards were also held in 2021. The big winners that evening included Nomadland for Best Picture, Anthony Hopkins in The Father for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Frances McDormand in Nomadland for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Fun fact: The very first Oscars were held in May 1929 and hosted by actor Douglas Fairbanks, Sr.

The first-ever Best Picture winner was the film Wings, directed by William Wellman. Emil Jannings won the first Best Actor in a Leading Role Academy Award for The Last Command and The Way of All Flesh, whereas Janet Gaynor won Best Actress in a Leading Role for 7th Heaven, Street Angel and Sunrise.

Now that you’ve got your fair share of movie history, scroll through the gallery below to see photos of what your favorite celebrities wore to the 2022 Oscars!