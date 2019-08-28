She’s got the magic! Olivia Newton-John may be battling cancer for the third time, but the Australian beauty, 70, isn’t letting her health struggles get her — or anyone else in her life — down.

“Olivia has always been, as she says, ‘perpetually happy.’ She always says, ‘I keep going with a smile on my face.’ She’s always upbeat and sweet,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “That’s her character. She has said to friends, ‘I hate talking about my health. I don’t like to worry people.'”

The source also noted that, in addition to her daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi and husband John Easterling, she is thankful to have people like Elton John (who “adores” her), David Foster (who is a “good friend”) and Grease costar John Travolta (as a “constant support”) in her life.

The insider told Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now, that she also often leans on pal Jane Seymour to inspire her. “We are very, very close — we share everything,” they note that Jane, 68, has said before, “I would never be without her; I am hopelessly devoted to her.”

While the medical issues have left Olivia with not much energy, the source points out that she combats that by “integrating both Western and Eastern modalities.” The “Physical” singer’s days are spent meditating, praying, and spending time in nature with her beloved dogs and other animals gives her strength.

As for how Olivia wants to look back on her life, she is certainly proud of what she has done.

“That she’s had the career she’s had, that she’s touched so many lives,” the insider added, listing off what the Xanadu actress thinks of fondly. “That Chloe has turned out so well. Her husband. Her loyal fans. That she’s a survivor and will keep on enjoying every day, which she calls ‘a gift.'”

