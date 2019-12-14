What a throwback! Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta decided to throw on their Grease threads and play their characters Danny and Sandy for the first time in over 40 years!

The iconic on-screen pair dressed up as the famous duo for their Meet n’ Grease sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday, December 13. “First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited!” Olivia, 71, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her and John, 65, in costume. The Saturday Night Fever star also took to social media to respond to the nostalgic event.

“Grease is still the word!” the Oscar nominee wrote. The Hollywood stars have had quite the close bond since sharing the screen in the classic musical. Olivia once gushed about how she has been able to stay friends with John for such a long time. “Well, I think if he goes through something as powerful as ‘Grease!’ How can you not, right?” the “Physical” singer exclusively told Closer Weekly.

“He’s a lovely guy. He’s a very loving father, he’s a great husband and he’s a wonderful actor,” Olivia added. “In fact, I saw him in a movie the other day that I didn’t even know existed, and he was so good. It was a Western, ‘In a Valley of Violence.’ He’s a great actor.”

The Pulp Fiction costar has even been in Olivia’s corner as she battles breast cancer for a third time. “She’s doing great, and she looks fantastic!” John told Us Weekly at the Los Angeles premiere of The Fanatic, on August 22. “I’m so proud of her. I mean, have you ever seen anyone look like that?”

“Amazing. Technically seems impossible. And she’s pulling it off like I’ve never seen anybody [do],” the father-of-three continued. John also revealed how strong their friendship truly is.

“We were together not that long ago, about three months ago, and we text each other all the time,” the actor told the outlet. “It’s wonderful. … If I go to see her in her show, we go backstage and hang out, and I watch the show and all that. If I go to see her personally, we usually have dinner and catch up.”

So incredible to see this duo still meeting up after all these years!