They played lovers on Grease, but off of the set Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta have incredible bond that has lasted for decades — and the actress always has nothing but kind words to say about her pal.

While attending Julien’s Auctions: Property from the Collection of Olivia Newton-John VIP Reception on Tuesday, October 29, Olivia, 71, took a moment to talk about her friendship with her costar from the classic 1978 film and how they have stayed in contact for so long. “Well, I think if he goes through something as powerful as ‘Grease!’ How can you not, right?” the “Physical” singer exclusively told Closer Weekly.

The dancer also couldn’t help but gush about the Oscar-nominee’s role as a family man. “He’s a lovely guy. He’s a very loving father, he’s a great husband and he’s a wonderful actor,” Olivia said. “In fact, I saw him in a movie the other day that I didn’t even know existed, and he was so good. It was a Western, ‘In a Valley of Violence.’ He’s a great actor.” The duo will also be teaming up again to reprise their roles as Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko — well, sort of.

“We haven’t done it yet, but it’s going to be fun. We’re going to do it in December. We’re going to have the sing-along,” Olivia revealed. “The sing-along movie is going to be shown. We’re going to have a meet and greet beforehand and then a Q and A afterwards.” So exciting!

The Don’t Stop Believin’ author was recently on The Talk and offered up more information about the reunion. “We wanted to do something for the 40th anniversary, and so we’d been discussing something, and then I went through my [cancer battle] and ended up in the hospital. And it’s taken me a year to recoup, but here I am,” Olivia explained.

“We thought this would be really fun, because people love a sing-a-long movie, and we’ve never done this together before. So we’ve invited three of the T-birds to come with us, they’re coming,” Olivia continued. “We’re going to meet some fans before, ‘Meet n Grease.’ And then the movie … so it will be fun, I’m looking forward to it.”

