Olivia Munn has been very grateful for boyfriend John Mulaney’s support throughout her cancer journey.

“It would’ve felt like climbing an iceberg without him,” Olivia, 43, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, April 17.

The Beyond the Break alum and the comedian share son Malcolm, who was born in November 2021. John, 41, and Olivia began dating officially that same year. Olivia praised John for being a doting father while she recovers from multiple surgeries and raises awareness for breast cancer detection.

“I don’t think he had a moment to himself, between being an incredibly hands-on father and going to and from the hospital — taking Malcolm to the park, putting him to nap, driving to Cedars-Sinai, hanging out with me, going home, putting Malcolm to bed, coming back to me,” Olivia continued about John. “And he did it all happily.”

She first revealed her bilateral breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post on March 13, which featured photos of her in the hospital.

“I’m so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this,” she wrote on the social media platform at the time. “I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

Olivia has since had four surgeries, including a double mastectomy, a lymph node dissection, a nipple delay procedure and reconstruction. After beginning hormone suppression therapy, she experienced medically induced menopause. “I’m constantly thinking it’s hot, my hair is thinning, and I’m tired a lot,” she told the outlet.

Through it all, Olivia has been “grateful” that she was “given the opportunity to fight.” The Newsroom actress has found joy in watching Malcolm, 2, grow up and spending time with him at home.

“When I’m with him, it’s the only time my brain doesn’t think about being sick,” she reflected. “I’m just so happy with him. And it puts a lot of stuff into perspective. Because if my body changes, I’m still his mom. If I have hot flashes, I’m still his mom. If I lose my hair, I’m still his mom. That’s really what matters the most to me. I get to be here for him.”