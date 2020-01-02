What a sweet moment! Nicole Kidman‘s sister Antonia was nothing but smiles alongside her eldest child Lucia in a New Year’s photo.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 1, to share a photo with her only daughter, 21, in New South Wales, Australia. “Happy New Year. Wishing you all the best for 2020,” she wrote in the caption.

People were loving the post, as they reacted with nothing but positive words in the comments section. “Happy healthy and safe 2020. All the best and thank you for sharing your posts. I love them,” one person said. Another added, “Two amazing women!”

Antonia shares Lucia and three more kids — daughter Sybella, and sons Hamish and James — with her first husband, Angus Hawley. Angus passed away in 2015 of a heart attack. The journalist would remarry in 2010 to businessman Craig Marran. They have two children — Nicholas and Alexander.

While Antonia isn’t in the spotlight like her famous sister, 52, the Oscar winner has spoken about her younger sibling countless times, including to gush about her accomplishments. “Congratulations to my darling sister who graduated with her law degree,” Nicole wrote via Instagram back in April 2019 alongside a pic of Antonia in a graduation gown. “Studying, raising six kids and starting a new phase in her career, and she’s doing it all with grace and humility.”

“I just wanted to acknowledge her because so much of what makes me, me, is my family,” the Bombshell star continued. “I also want to acknowledge our mum, who from when we were little, believed in us, educated us, guided us and continues to do so. I love both of these women so much.” Antonia has also opened up about her sister, revealing one of their childhood memories during their annual family vacation Barrington Tops, north of Sydney.

“We went each year from when I was seven through until I was seventeen,” Antonia explained in an interview with Nine Honey, noting they would go on their trip every January. “The smells and sounds of the rain forest are among my favorite childhood memories.”

It is always great to see what Nicole’s sister is up to!