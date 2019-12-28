She may not be under the spotlight like her famous sibling is, but Nicole Kidman‘s sister Antonia knows the A-lister better than anyone — and she recently offered a peak into their childhood.

While talking to Nine Honey, the journalist, 49, gushed about what her favorite summer memory is from when she and Nicole, now 52, were just little ones — revealing that they would go with their family on an annual vacation to Barrington Tops, north of Sydney.

“We went each year from when I was seven through until I was seventeen,” Antonia explained, noting they would find themselves there every January. “The smells and sounds of the rain forest are among my favorite childhood memories.” The duo — who were born to mom Janelle and father Antony — are quite close even today. Earlier this year, the Oscar winner took a moment to congratulate her younger sister on her law school graduation.

Shutterstock

“Congratulations to my darling sister who graduated with her law degree,” the Bombshell actress wrote via Instagram alongside various photos showing Antonia in a graduation gown and one of her sis and their mom. “Studying, raising six kids and starting a new phase in her career, and she’s doing it all with grace and humility.”

“I just wanted to acknowledge her because so much of what makes me, me, is my family,” Nicole continued. “I also want to acknowledge our mum, who from when we were little, believed in us, educated us, guided us and continues to do so. I love both of these women so much.”

Laura Rauch/AP/Shutterstock

While Nicole is married to country artist Keith Urban — they share daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, 8 — Antonia tied the knot with businessman Craig Marran. They have two kids, but Antonia has four more children from a previous relationship. The younger Kidman isn’t reeling in accolades, but she is now finally confident living out of Nicole’s spotlight.

“I’m Antonia Marran [in Singapore] and it’s lovely, it’s good,” she said in a 2016 No Filter podcast. “You’re totally out of the loop. The media isn’t the same.”

It certainly seems like these two sisters have a wonderful relationship.