At age 78, Nick Nolte still likes to spend a lot of quality time with his 11-year-old daughter, Sophie Nolte. Their latest outing? The pair were spotted shopping in Malibu on Saturday, August 10. Sophie appeared to be having a great time pushing a cart full of food to the car as they walked out of a supermarket.

Since the former action star was using a walking cane and had a brace on one knee, he didn’t carry any bags himself. Thankfully, though, Sophie was there to play the part of helpful daughter. So sweet!

Scroll below to see more photos of Nick and Sophie’s shopping trip in Malibu!

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!