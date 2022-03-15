Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s 2 Kids Are So Stylish Just like Their Famous Dads! See Photos of Poppy and Oskar

Nate Berkus and his husband, Jeremiah Brent, have tackled everything from fame, building their own companies and fatherhood together. The interior design duo became parents for the first time in 2015 when they welcomed their daughter, Poppy, via surrogate. Their son, Oskar, arrived in March 2018, and the dads of two couldn’t be happier.

Nate and Jeremiah, who got married in 2014, met through mutual friends. Coming from design backgrounds, they already had a lot in common, including their desire to start a family. When the time finally came for them to become parents, they were especially open when talking about the surrogacy process.

“The surrogacy process for us was beautiful,” Jeremiah said in an April 2021 interview with NY Metro Parents. “The best part of surrogacy that nobody talks about is the opportunity for it to be really special and really emotional. It took a lot of love to get our children here, so we are really grateful to [our surrogates] and will continue to be really grateful to them for the rest of our lives.”

The Nate & Jeremiah by Design hosts have been able to find the right balance between leading successful careers and fatherhood. Now that their kids are growing up, the TLC stars have learned to appreciate all of the little moments they’ve gotten to share with Poppy and Oskar.

“I marvel at how Jeremiah is so consistent,” Nate told House Beautiful in June 2018. “I love the ceremony of waking them up in the morning, picking them up when they fall, and walking them through the complexities of their day.”

Mornings with two kids might not always be easy, but Jeremiah has one ritual that he does each day when his kids wake up to help start them off on the right foot.

“I light candles and always [have] music on when they wake up. The smells and lights change throughout the day, and I can see the direct impact that that has on our children,” he told People in January 2022. “There’s no yelling [in our house], and luckily we have two children that just have always been really calm and very chill.”

