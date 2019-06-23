It was a longtime coming. Naomi Watts is one of the most sought after actresses today, but that wasn’t always the case, as for years no one wanted her in their film.

The 50-year-old recently sat down with Australian Harper’s Bazaar to explain what it took so long for someone to cast her. “Coming from England, we were taught to self-deprecate: ‘No, sorry, I don’t need anything, I’m terrible,” she said. “I literally hovered around Los Angeles trying to get a job and walked in with my head down and not able to own the room for 10 years, which is why I was unhireable, probably.”

It took to the age of 32 for the A-lister to finally get noticed, as she was hired to star in the 2001 film Mulholland Drive — all thanks to the film’s director. “It took a master like David Lynch to go, ‘I see something in there that she has; she just doesn’t know she has it,'” the King Kong star recalled.

Today, the Australian beauty is starring in projects left and right, including a Game of Thrones prequel series. She has also been nominated for two Academy Awards. When she isn’t on set, she is a mother to two kids — Sasha and Samuel — that she shares with her ex, fellow actor Liev Schreiber. While they may not be a couple anymore, the pair is making sure to be there for their children.

“We were a good balance that way,” the Ray Donovan star, 51, explained to Hamptons Magazine. “I was very forthcoming and she was good at hauling me in. And we still have that relationship, and I’m very grateful to her for it.”

Liev also told the outlet how lucky it is that his ex still puts up with him. “I think maybe I go too far. I’m sure Naomi would probably say I go a little too far,” he dished. “That was the nice thing about Naomi and me.”

Quite the journey for Naomi!