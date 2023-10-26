There is nothing more special than the love between a parent and child. These movies showcase the relationships between mothers and their children, ranging from heartbreaking to hilarious that are worth checking out, especially if you’re a fan of Meryl Streep or Julia Roberts, who both have several moving mom films.

‘Postcards From the Edge’

This 1990 comedy, based on Carrie Fisher’s semi-fictional book, explores the love and rivalry between a famous Hollywood star and her actress daughter. “It’s an interesting dilemma for a mother to be protective of her daughter and at the same time allow her to be herself,” says Shirley MacLaine, whose character is endlessly critical of her daughter, played by Meryl Streep. “You can’t be an overachiever without having some pretty strong opinions.”

‘Steel Magnolias’

“I would rather have 30 minutes of wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special,” says Julia Roberts’ Shelby, who defies the fears of her mother (Sally Field) to have a baby with tragic results. “It’s the most emotional thing — a parent losing a child,” says Sally, whose M’Lynn delivers a gutwrenching speech in this 1989 weeper.

‘Little Women’

“I’m angry nearly every day of my life,” confesses Laura Dern’s sweet Marmee to her daughter Jo (Saoirse Ronan) in the 2019 remake of Little Women. In her tender speech, she echoes the hope of every parent for their child. “I hope you’ll do a great deal better than me,” she says.

‘The Joy Luck Club’

“I was raised the Chinese way. I was taught to desire nothing,” says An-Mei (Lisa Lu), who is one of four immigrants who reveal their long-ago sacrifices to their daughters in this 1993 film.

‘Baby Boom’

This 1987 comedy casts Diane Keaton as J.C., a yuppie whose life is forever changed when she inherits a child. “I can’t have a baby as I have a 12:30 lunch meeting,” says the executive. Little Elizabeth is a huge inconvenience, but J.C. falls in love anyway.

‘Stella Dallas’

“Nobody in the whole world is ever going to take you away,” Barbara Stanwyck’s Stella assures her infant daughter in this 1937 film. But as time goes on, Stella is ready to give up a lot to ensure Laurel’s happiness.

‘Lady Bird’

In this 2017 film, Christine (Saoirse Ronan), aka Lady Bird, yearns to break free of Sacramento, Caliornia, and her judgmental mother, Marion (Laurie Metcalf). “I want you to be the very best version of yourself,” Marion tells her idealistic daughter, who comes to recognize the depth of her mom’s love.

‘Mamma Mia’

“Someone up there has it in for me — I bet it’s my mother,” says Meryl Streep’s Donna, who tries to create a more supportive relationship with her Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) in the 2008 musical.

‘Stepmom’

In 1998’s Stepmom, a health battle forces Susan Sarandon’s Jackie to accept her ex-husband’s girlfriend (Julia Roberts) for the sake of her two kids. “I have their past,” she tells her. “You can have their future.”

‘The Guilt Trip’

This 2012 comedy/drama stars Barbra Streisand and Seth Rogen as a mother and son who, through the ups-and-downs of a 3,000- mile road trip, come to a better understanding of each other.