Stars Who Have Gotten Candid About Becoming Parents in Their 40s: Motherhood Quotes

kidThankful for their little blessings! Hollywood is full of stars who welcomed children in their 40s and older. Beverly D’Angelo, Christie Brinkley and Halle Berry are just some of the celebrities who have gotten candid about becoming parents later in life.

Beverly began dating Al Pacino in 1997 and the pair quickly got to talking about starting a family together. At the time, The Godfather actor was already a dad to his eldest daughter, Julie, whom he welcomed during his relationship with Jan Tarrant.

“I had a fantasy that when you have kids, you do it in a family setting,” Beverly told Closer in July 2017. “After we’d known each other for three months, [Al] looked me in the eyes and said, ‘I want you to be the mother of my children.’ That’s all I had to hear.”

The former couple welcomed twins Anton and Olivia Pacino in January 2001. They split two years later.

“I got pregnant at 48, delivered six weeks after I was 49 and by 51, I was looking at a landscape as a single parent,” she said.

Beverly isn’t the only film icon who has shared details about the journey to motherhood in her 40s. Halle announced her first pregnancy at age 41 in September 2007. She welcomed her daughter, Nahla, with ex Gabriel Aubry in March 2008. Five years later, the Monster’s Ball actress welcomed her second child, son Maceo, at age 47, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

“I didn’t think it was possible at my age, honestly,” Halle reflected on getting pregnant in her late 40s during a May 2014 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “They call it a geriatric pregnancy.”

She revealed to the audience that she was “premenopausal” so it was a “huge” shock when she got pregnant for the second time.

“Two things that I swore I would never ever do again in life — I mean, I didn’t think it was possible to have another baby and I thought for sure I had a need never to get married again,” the Academy Award winner admitted. “So, I’ve learned never to say never.”

The Catwoman star and the French actor split in 2015. Though their relationship didn’t work out, Halle wouldn’t change a thing about her blended family.

“You’re so much more ready to be a parent after 40 than when you’re 20,” the former beauty queen told Closer in May 2019. “You know yourself better.”

Scroll below to see parenting quotes from celebrity mothers who welcomed kids in their 40s.