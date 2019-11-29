Being the hosts of HGTV‘s newest show Mountain Mamas may be intimidating, but Jackie Wickens and Trecie Wheat Hughes couldn’t be more excited. While chatting with Closer Weekly in an exclusive interview, the two real estate superstars opened up about what makes their show stand out from other home renovation programs.

“First and foremost, our format of our show is a little bit different to start with,” Jackie shared with Closer Weekly of Mountain Mamas — which premiered it’s first episode on August 10, 2019, and is being relaunched in early 2020. “A lot of the shows you’re either just house hunting and then you’re renovating … they let us mix in a few episodes of each where we were house hunting, they bought, they renovated, others where they were thinking of renovating or maybe selling.”

Considering they’re two women “that weren’t related, it wasn’t a husband-wife duo or brothers that were related,” Jackie insisted their show is a good mix-up between HGTV favorites like Property Brothers, House Hunters and others. “I think it’s cool because it gives us the opportunity to put ourselves out there and show people that it’s not girl drama, we truly support each other and lift each other up and it’s really great to put that out there on TV for other people to see,” Jackie gushed.

According to HGTV, the new show follows the lives of Jackie and Trecie as real estate stars who help “clients sort through a variety of historic homes from log cabins to ranch houses in need of a little TLC. With Trecie’s sharp design sense and Jackie’s construction know-how, they’ll find their clients diamonds in the rough and transform them into Montana dream homes.” So fun!

Trecie echoed her partner’s sentiments as she explained why they think HGTV viewers would be a fan of their new show. “I feel like it’s a good combination too,” she explained. “Like, we have fun, we love our crew … seriously we’re like cracking up half the day. So we just have fun and we get our hands dirty too.”

The brunette beauty also explained why she they’re looking forward to putting their native Montana on the map. “In Montana, it’s different too because the focus here — which is part of the reason I love it — is life can be pretty simple here, people love the outdoors, which means that the guys just go hunting and fishing when they want too so we just jump in and that just became part of the deal.”

With their new TV show, the two ladies are hoping to have fans fall in love with their electrifying personalities — even if it means getting compared to HGTV greats like Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines or Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead.

“We’ve had a lot of that especially in the beginning,” Trecie admitted. “We just always say the truth — we’re just ourselves and that’s all we can really be. We’re in a different setting too. We’re in Montana and that is a whole different ballgame — the style of the homes, the type of home, the material you have to use because it could be -20 degrees, the cost of labor, the materials … that’s the hardest one I think.”

Be sure to stream episodes of HGTV’s newest show Mountain Mamas on HGTV.com.

