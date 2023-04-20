HGTV’s Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt may have a future design star on their hands — their daughter, Jade! “Jade is a mini-Mika and has a great natural eye for design,” the home improvement experts exclusively tell Closer. “She has grown up being around production and construction.”

Jade, 14, has expressed an interest in following in the footsteps of Mika and Brian, both 41, in the future.

“While she enjoys being in front of the camera, she really enjoys behind the scenes,” the doting mom and dad gush. “Who knows, maybe one day she’ll be a director and be our boss!”

Courtesy of Mika Kleinschmidt/Instagram

Fans of the duo can’t get enough of their sweet Instagram posts about spending time together and watching their daughter grow up.



“We are so proud of the young lady Jade has blossomed into,” the TV stars add. “She’s smart, caring and creative. Even though we don’t know exactly what her future holds, we know it will be bright!”

Family has always been at the heart of Mika and Brian’s hit series, 100 Day Dream Home. Their dedication to helping families find their dream properties is the reason they decided to partner with American Standard Heating & Air Conditioning, to bring awareness to ensuring a home’s environment is healthy.

“The air that circulates throughout our clients’ homes is something we take seriously,” the pair says. “Not only does the completed home have to look good, it also needs to feel good.”

Brian and Mika maintain that providing “the best service and products” for their clients is the “one non-negotiable item” when it comes to their builds. They also recommend “helping to lower the costs of heating and cooling bills” by controlling a home’s temperature on the American Standard Home app.

When they’re not tackling projects on HGTV, including taking part in the “magical” new series, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, they love having quality family time.

“Living in Florida, we are outside more than we are inside,” the Rock the Block winners add. “Brian loves playing basketball with his high school buddies and Mika can be found on the water doing all types of paddling activities. We also love spending family time on our lake, cruising in the boat and watching the sunset.”

As for how their relationship has changed since they started working together, Brian and Mika are grateful for all of the incredible memories they have made.

“The old saying goes: ‘If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life,’” they share. “When you add your significant other into that mix, it’s even more true. We wake up every morning thankful that we get to do what we love … with the one we love. Not every day is a honeymoon but that’s what makes us real, makes us stronger and makes us unstoppable as a team.”