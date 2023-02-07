HGTV personality Mika Kleinschmidt wears many hats, including hosting the successful show 100 Day Dream Home and being a mom to her daughter, Jade. The home improvement expert and her husband, Brian Kleinschmidt, have loved watching their only child find her own passion for home design. Keep scrolling for details on Mika and Brian’s family.

Who Is Mika Kleinschmidt’s Daughter, Jade?

Mika and Brian first met in the 11th grade, but their romantic connection didn’t blossom until later on in life. Brian competed on The Amazing Race with his first wife, Ericka Dunlap, in 2009 before their split in 2011.

“She had some personal stuff going on and she wanted to take a break from everything. Things work out the way they’re supposed to,” the real estate developer said about his ex-wife during an August 2014 interview with the Herald-Tribune.

Courtesy of Mika Kleinschmidt/Instagram

Brian ended up reconnecting with Mika a decade after they first met. At the time, she was already a mom to Jade from a previous relationship. Jade was born in February 2009. Brian took on the role of being a bonus parent to the little one and has loved every second of it.

“Happy Birthday to the best thing that has EVER happened to me!” the house flipper wrote in a sweet Instagram post dedicated to Jade in February 2020. “Thank you for 11 years of incredible memories… I am honored to be your ‘Bonus Dad.’ I love you more than anything, Jade.”

The rest of his family also grew very close to Jade after Mika and Brian got married in 2015.

“Family is everything,” Mika captioned an October 2020 photo of the youngster with her grandparents. “Jade is so blessed to have such a big, blended family and a great group of role models that love her!”

Jade has joined her parents a number of times on the 100 Day Dream Home set and has developed an interest in the home renovation process. “Pretty soon I’ll be Jade’s design assistant,” Mika captioned a photo with her mini-me from behind the scenes.

In addition to helping her mom out with her design projects, Jade is a student-athlete. She joined a rowing team and frequently competes in races.

“So proud of Jade for sticking with this sport and becoming a leader on her team,” the doting mom wrote next to a video of Jade in the water. “This girl has raced three back-to-back races with no breaks and has been here since 6 a.m. Rowing has taught her discipline and how to be a part of something bigger than herself.”