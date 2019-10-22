Former first lady Michelle Obama is all about self-care! On Sunday, October 10, she shared a photo to Instagram of herself working out to show how important it is to take care of your body.

“It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym,” she wrote on Sunday, October 20. “How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? 💪🏾.”

After writing her extremely popular memoir, Becoming, Michelle has been busier than ever and she still finds time to hit the gym. In a previous interview with CBS News’ Gayle King, she opened up about why it’s so important for her to get a good workout in every now and then.

“When it comes to our health as women, we are so busy giving and doing for others that we almost feel guilty to take that time out for ourselves,” she said. “A lot of mothers will understand this, because I found myself looking around after I had my kids, and I didn’t have time for me, but my husband was at the gym every day. And I was like, well, how are you going to the gym? He was like, ‘I make time for the gym.’ I was like, what?”

Barack Obama‘s dedication to fitness eventually rubbed off on his wife, but back then Michelle used to get mad at her hubby for always going to the gym.

“This was right when we started going to counseling, y’all, so this was one of our issues, you know? But I found myself getting mad at him because he was doing what he needed to do for him. And I think for us as women, many of us, we have a hard time putting ourselves on our own priority list, let alone at the top of it,” she explained. “If we don’t have our act together as women, as mothers, as grandmothers, we aren’t going to be able to get our kids on track.”

In Becoming, Michelle also opened up about her marital issues with Barack, but after a few sessions of marriage counseling, they’re now stronger than ever!