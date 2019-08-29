Flying the coop! Barack and Michelle Obama‘s youngest child, Sasha, is headed to college, as she will be kicking off her freshman year at the University of Michigan on Tuesday, September 3.

According to The Detroit News, the 18-year-old was seen on campus with Secret Service agents earlier this week. “I was walking by, pushing a vacuum, and she walked out right in front of me,” film student Zach Lassen told the outlet. “I said, ‘Excuse me.’ It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes. … It’s pretty cool.” Another freshman revealed that not only does she and Sasha have mutual friends, but that the former president’s daughter is just a “normal student.”

Barack, 58, and his the former first lady, 55, aren’t new to sending a child off to school — they got some experience when their eldest, Malia, now 21, is currently enrolled at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she is set to start her third year this fall. “It makes no sense. Michelle and I are way too young to have daughters who are both almost in college now,” Barack once said about his girls growing up in a flash. “So as a parent, [I’m] a little freaked out,” he said.

However, he did add, “They’re ready to get out of the nest. We don’t think they’re ready, but they certainly think they’re ready. The fact that their parents’ house is the White House may add to it. But Malia’s going off to college. She’s a grown woman.” Back in December 2018, Sasha gave a hint of the college she had her eyes on when she upload a photo onto her private Instagram account.

“So proud to say I’m going to college with my sisters!” she wrote. Exciting!

We look forward to learning more about Sasha’s journey, as she moves forward in life!