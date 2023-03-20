Michael Matsumoto had one of the most memorable Fixer Upper renovations in the show’s history! While serving as an executive producer on the series, it was neat for fans to see him step in front of the camera to get a dramatic home makeover from Chip and Joanna Gaines. Michael has earned an impressive net worth from his work on HGTV and more. Scroll below for details on how much money he makes.

What Is Michael Matsumoto’s Net Worth?

Michael has an estimated net worth of $1 million, according to multiple outlets. He began working with Chip and Joanna in Fixer Upper’s early days and established a great friendship with the home improvement duo in the years since.

In a March 2017 episode, Michael and his wife, Jessie Matsumoto, served as Chip and Joanna’s clients after purchasing a shack in Crawford, Texas. The TV stars admitted that it was one of the most drastic transformations the Fixer Upper team has ever pulled off.

“We couldn’t believe it when the Matsumotos chose this old shack to be their home,” Joanna wrote in a blog post at the time. “The Matsumotos’ style is industrial farmhouse, so every detail of the home is a twist on traditional.”

The series came to an end on HGTV in 2018 after five seasons but moved to Magnolia Network under the name Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. While Michael was sad to see Fixer Upper leave HGTV, he was thrilled to produce the final season.

“What I like most about this season is that there’s a lot of projects that are really special and you can tell they’re really close to Chip and Jo,” the Fixer Upper alum shared during a November 2017 interview with KWTX.

While the Matsumoto family was blown away by the modern renovation, they ultimately decided to rent out the abode on Airbnb the following year. In July 2019, Michael and Jessie put the property on the market for $400,000 in the hopes of finding a place closer to Waco, Texas. The property is still listed on Airbnb under the name Matsumoto Farm.

How Else Does Michael Matsumoto Make Money?

Fixer Upper isn’t the only reality series that Michael earned producing credits for. The entertainment mogul also worked behind the scenes on Survivor, The Voice, Flipping Vegas and Big Brother.

In 2021, he became an executive producer of Battle on the Beach, where HGTV stars competed in an epic showdown by renovating identical beachfront properties. In 2022, Michael served as the showrunner on Build It Forward, a five-part series surprising local heroes with home renovations.