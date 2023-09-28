Hollywood icon Michael Gambon, best known for his memorable acting roles, including playing Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise, has died at age 82. The Tony Award nominee was a dad to three kids: Fergus, Will and Tom.

When Did Michael Gambon Die?

Gambon’s family announced his death in a statement to multiple outlets on September 28, 2023.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” his publicist, Clair Dobbs, said on behalf of his family. “Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.”

Tributes poured in for the late star from fans, friends and former costars.

“Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon,” Harry Potter actor James Phelps wrote on Twitter. “He was, on and off the camera, a legend.”

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Gambon’s other Harry Potter costars always had great things to say about working with him throughout the series.

“Michael Gambon could [make me laugh] to a frustrating degree. He learned that he could, when I was a teenager, he could make me laugh very, very easily,” Daniel Radcliffe shared in an interview with GQ in October 2022. “Making me laugh right up until the word ‘action,’ at which point I was pretty much unable to recover and he could just snap into a performance with inherent gravitas and charm. Yeah. He’s awesome.”

Who Is Michael Gambon’s Son Fergus?

Gambon welcomed his eldest child, son Fergus, with his wife, Anne Miller, whom he married in 1962. BBC watchers might recognize Fergus from his work as a ceramics expert on the series Antique Roadshow. He appeared frequently on the program from 2008 to 2018.

Who Are Michael Gambon’s Sons Will and Tom?

Though Gambon and Miller were wed for 61 years, the Ireland-born star fathered children with another woman during their marriage. In 2007, he welcomed son Tom with Philippa Hart. Their second son, Will, was born in 2009.

In July 2017, Gambon was spotted out with Tom and Philippa at a birthday party in London. While the Wives and Daughters star was a doting father, he largely kept details about his family close to his chest. Gambon was known to bring his two younger children on set with him during his projects in his final years.

“Michael was never happier than when his boys were on the set,” Hetty Baynes, his costar in The Casual Vacancy, told Daily Mail in February 2015. “They were so sweet and you can see he absolutely adores them. But I’m sure they run him ragged. Having a child in later life can be an exhausting thing, but it brings so much joy.”