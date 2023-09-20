Michael Caine Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance: Photos

Academy Award winner Michael Caine celebrated the release of his latest film, The Great Escaper, in London on Wednesday, September 20. He was joined by his costars on the red carpet at the movie premiere just one day after commenting on his potential retirement.

“I am bloody 90 now and I can’t walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now,” he told The Telegraph ahead of the event. “With COVID and all that, I hadn’t done a picture for three years and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it — and had such a wonderful time.”

Scroll below to see photos from Michael’s recent red carpet outing.