She made it! Meryl Streep showed up at the 2024 Grammys in the middle of Trevor Noah’s opening monologue on Sunday, February 4.

The legendary actress, 74, made a grand entrance right as Trevor, 39, was referencing her in his speech to kick off the night. The award show host mentioned the fact that Mark Ronson, who happens to be Meryl’s son-in-law, was in attendance at the show. When he pointed out that Meryl would be sitting next to the producer in the audience, she ran into the room and took her seat.

“You thought I was lying!” Trevor told viewers. As Meryl apologized for her late entrance, the talk show host assured her, “You don’t have to apologize to me!”

The Devil Wears Prada star attended the Grammys as a presenter. She was also nominated in the Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording for Big Tree. However, she lost during the preshow ceremony to Michelle Obama’s The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times

Meryl has been nominated for seven Grammys, but has yet to win at the award show. While she has several Oscars and Emmys under her belt, the superstar still needs to win a Grammy and Tony to achieve EGOT status.

For her 2024 Grammys look, Meryl rocked a white suit and her hair in a sleek low ponytail. She also had on her signature glasses to complete her ensemble.

Meryl’s daughter Grace Gummer married Mark, 48, in September 2021. The two had been dating for a year at the time they tied the knot. In December 2022, the pair welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The little one was Meryl’s fourth grandchild.

Before the birth of her first grandchild in 2020, Meryl opened up about becoming a grandmother for the first time. “I’ve been working like mad for quite a while,” she said in November 2019. “So I’m getting ready for my first grandchild. My daughter’s having a baby in February, so I’m going to go out and ruin her life. I specialize in unsolicited advice.”

In October 2023, Meryl confirmed that she had separated from her husband, Don Gummer, whom she married in 1978. A spokesperson for the Oscar winner confirmed that the two had actually been estranged for six years.

“While they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a rep for Meryl shared. She has since been romantically linked to Only Murders in the Building costar Martin Short, although the two denied that they were dating.