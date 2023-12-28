Meghan McCain hasn’t been shy about voicing her takeaways since her rocky time cohosting The View. The commentator set the internet ablaze after calling her former cohosts “crazy old people” during an appearance on the “Your Welcome With Michael Malice” podcast on Wednesday, December 27.

“I can’t go like a week without something being said about me on the show,” the TV personality reflected. “The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever. That, for the rest of my life, I’m going to be bullied, and yelled at, and abused, and brought up for years. I haven’t been on that show in years. I’m just trying to live my life.”

The statement came after current The View cohost Ana Navarro mentioned in a segment that some people have been “influence-peddled” by their famous last names. The political strategist did not specifically reference Meghan, 39, the daughter of late politician John McCain, during the episode.

Ana, 52, did make a comment that “people sitting at this table did it” but did not elaborate further on who exactly she was referring to. This drew questions from cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, who asked, “Who at this table peddled on their last name?” Ana replied, “I’m not talking about currently.”

“I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show, that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time,” Meghan continued on the podcast. “I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them, like whole months without thinking about the show or anything. And, apparently, I am just on their minds every day. And it’s pathetic.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

This wasn’t the first time the Dirty Sexy Politics author publicly slammed The View in the years following her departure from the series.

“Working on The View is a big job, people watch it, but for me, it was like in The Devil Wears Prada where it’s like, ‘a million girls want this job,’” Meghan said on her “Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat” podcast in November. “What I thought I wanted was the most miserable I was in my entire life.”

She left the long-running program in 2021 after a public spat with cohost Joy Behar upon returning to the show from maternity leave. Meghan shares kids Liberty and Clover with husband Ben Domenech.

“I had been unhappy at The View for a long time,” Meghan wrote of her exit from the show in her 2022 memoir, Bad Republican. “My unhappiness was like this giant wave that had been building and building and finally crested after I returned from leave.”