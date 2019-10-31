So many laughs! Connie Chung and Maury Povich have been married more than three decades, and there’s a reason why that is: they know how to poke fun at themselves.

Connie, 73, attended The International Women’s Media Foundation Courage in Journalism Awards on Wednesday, October 30, and discussed her incredible marriage to the TV personality, 80, and how they have stuck together for so long. “Both Maury and I don’t take ourselves seriously,” the iconic anchor exclusively told Closer Weekly. “People in our business in television news are ridiculous. They become bigger than life in their own minds. And you can’t fit their heads in Madison Square Garden!”

“People you thought were nice and normal are no longer normal as soon as they get to see themselves on television and do the news. And the anchors are the worst,” Connie quipped.

The happy pair tied the knot in 1984. They share one son, Matthew, whom they adopted. The couple are clearly very close, and Connie finds herself still falling for her love’s “sense of humor.” “Most of the time I don’t like him very much, you know,” the journalist joked. “But I still love him. But lots of times I don’t like him.”

Maury is of course best known for his daytime talk show, which made its debut in 1991. Connie herself watches it, but “not with him.” “He won’t watch himself, but I watch him,” Connie said, adding that she enjoys the program. In fact, she even has a favorite part of her man’s classic show.

“I actually love it when he does tear-jerkers, and I really cry. I mean, you know the family reunions,” Connie revealed. “And I used to love the, ‘is it a man or is it a woman?’ but he hates doing those so they don’t do it anymore.”

There is no denying that Maury and Connie will always have love for one another!

