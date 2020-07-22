Martha Stewart is working it! The iconic TV personality shared a sexy selfie while sunbathing in the pool on July 21. Martha caused quite the commotion on social media after she uploaded the photo donning makeup and a gorgeous hairstyle while giving a sultry look to the camera.

“My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89-degree day!” the 78-year-old captioned her snap. “When I built the pool 30 years ago, it was designed to be as chlorine-free as possible, with a natural concrete finish — no paint — and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line. I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, it is a fun place to swim!”

Although Martha’s focus was on the beauty of her backyard, fans couldn’t help but compliment her glowing appearance. “You have some nerve lookin’ this HOT at 78 years young! Now [let me] get that skincare routine!” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another echoed, “How are you not aging?!” A third follower chimed in, writing, “What a BABE. Work it, Martha!”

It seems the Martha Stewart Show alum is all about embracing her age. Aside from showing off her confidence with gorgeous snapshots of herself, she’s staying active with exercise and working hard in her career.

“[Being] 70 [today] is nothing like the 70 of 20 or 40 years ago. Your 70s are the new 50s,” Martha told New You in 2013. “Not everyone wants to retire, and very few people want to slow down.”

When she’s not working on her multiple shows including Martha Bakes, Martha’s Cooking School and Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, along with much more, you can find the Martha Stewart Cookbook author spending her time in her backyard.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“She loves being outdoors and she’s still extremely active. She gardens, she looks after the chickens on her property and she enjoys walking with her dogs,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in 2018. “She even has a treadmill at her desk, and she makes calls while she’s on that! Martha’s a workhorse. She hustles every day!”

The source added, “[Martha is] really owning her power. She does only what she wants to do, and she feels that this past year has made her the most relevant she’s ever been.”

No wonder why Martha looks so incredible!