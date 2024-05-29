Mark Consuelos got a little sassy with an audience member on Live With Kelly and Mark after they interrupted a segment of the show on Tuesday, May 28.

The segment kicked off with a discussion about the weather between Mark, 53, and wife Kelly Ripa. “I guess the weather was good here, Michael? It turned out to be gorgeous?” the Riverdale actor asked executive producer Michael Gelman.

A voice could be heard from the audience shouting, “Not yesterday!” Kelly, also 53, and Mark seemed to get a kick out of the comment, as they both playfully echoed, “Not yesterday.”

“No, we know. We flew home yesterday,” Kelly shared, revealing that the pair traveled over Memorial Day weekend.

But Mark wasn’t done messing with the audience member, who bravely called out from behind the camera. “We have some talkers today,” he said, causing the crowd to laugh. Kelly also played along, quipping, “Yeah, it’s participatory,” to which her husband replied, “Somewhat.”

During that same episode, Mark made a rather raunchy remark about his typical travel attire.

“I have a pair of jeans that I like that I travel with,” he told the audience. “I’ve got a pair of jeans that are very comfortable, they’re very soft and they’re not too tight. They’re great. Every time I go through the metal detector, they go off. Every time they send me back through again.”

The Pitch alum went on to say that he often gets patted down when he wears the pants to the airport.

“The guy is usually a big, burly guy, and he’s like, ‘I’ve got to pat you down, man,'” Mark added. “He goes, ‘You want a private room?'”

He explained that there’s no “extra zipper, no extra rivets, nothing” on the pants. The body scanner “shows stuff in the front area” each time he wears them.

“In the crotch,” Kelly chimed in. “You can say crotch.”

“I got stopped again,” he recalled. “This time, they just said, ‘Random!’ So, I went through. He had to do it again, and he puts on a glove. I’m like, ‘What are we doing? This is just second base, no? We’re just doing second base!'”

Kelly corroborated Mark’s story, reflecting on how many times he has gotten searched at airport security.

“Every time you go through, you get stopped, frisked and your bag gets searched,” she said. “There’s something fishy about you!”