Experts in “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast agree that the troubled Hollywood actress’ suicide was staged — but a brand new episode reveals it was the icon’s psychiatrist who killed her off with a needle to the chest.

In episode 11 of the podcast, released on Monday, listeners learned that Dr. Ralph Greenson grew increasingly close to the late star in the 1960s.

“Dr. Greenson fell in love with Marilyn Monroe. Like many people before him, [he] fell under her spell,” entertainment journalist Charles Casillo explained, adding that the doctor would sleep with his famous client.

But experts claimed it was their illegal romance that would ultimately lead to the icon’s death on August 5, 1962. After a horrific fight broke out the night before between Monroe, Peter Lawford and Bobby Kennedy, Greenson was called to the scene to calm her down.

“Bobby ordered him to come over right away, telling him that Marilyn was in bad shape, that she was threatening to bring down everyone’s house of cards, including his, and suggested that she be sedated fast,” biographer Danforth Prince claimed.

The immediate home visit by Dr. Greenson, however, wouldn’t prove to heal the star, experts claimed. According to the podcast narrator, Dr. Greenson was Marilyn’s “last visitor” before her death.

Investigators have different theories of what happened next. But all involve the same tale of Dr. Greenson showing up to the scene to administer a “shot” or “enema” into Marilyn’s body.

Becky Altringer, who investigated Marilyn’s death for years, claimed the psychiatrist administered a needle that took her life.

As many know, experts in the podcast argued that Marilyn’s death was mishandled. In addition to police failing to declare her home a crime scene, a police officer on sight admitted it appeared “staged.”

Now, sealed boxes filled with Dr. Greenson’s files are housed at UCLA. Becky got her hands on a “few” of the unsealed documents, and claimed his confession of the needle is in them. The rest are expected to remain sealed until January 1, 2039.

“Dr. Greenson had all of these books, even books that said Dr. Greenson gave her the death needle. He had a lot of letters in there of people blaming him for Marilyn Monroe’s death.”