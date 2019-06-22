Like with most of the men in her life, Marilyn had a complicated relationship with Ol’ Blue Eyes. Following their divorces from Joe DiMaggio and Ava Gardner, Marilyn and Frank found consolation together and commiserated over their shared troubles with insomnia, loneliness and insecurity. “He has always been very kind to me,” Marilyn told gossip columnist Louella Parsons, when asked about their affair. Indeed, some say that Frank became so intent on saving Marilyn from her demons that he asked her to marry him. “Her beauty and her vulnerability made her seem like a soft little pussycat that needed to be protected,” actress Ruta Lee exclusively told Closer Weekly — in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now — at the Edwards-Lowell Gallery and the Andrew Weiss Gallery Present Marilyn Monroe: 17 Years in the Making opening night.

Marilyn and Frank began seeing each other casually in the late 1950s — her maid Lena Pepitone says the star even moved into Frank’s L.A. home briefly to recover after her split from Joe — but their romance really heated up in 1961. “They spent a lot of nights together,” said Jimmy Whiting, a Sinatra friend. “They took bubble baths together.” Out of deference to her ex-husband, who had been a friend, Frank tried to keep the relationship a secret. “He didn’t want Joe to get pissed off,” Jim White, an insider, explained.

That August, Frank and Marilyn hosted friends on the singer’s yacht, but it wasn’t smooth sailing. “[Marilyn] was giving him a hard time…taking a lot of drugs and drinking,” and insider revealed in Sinatra: Behind the Legend by J. Randy Taraborrelli. Frank allegedly threatened to “throw [Marilyn] right off that boat,” but he couldn’t stay angry long. “Marilyn was real dependent on Frank,” explained Jimmy. “She used to say, ‘If I have any problem, there’s only one person I know can help: Frankie.'”

Though he loved her, Frank needed some distance. In February 1962, he announced his engagement to dancer Juliet Prowse — surprising even his closest friends. “I do think it had to do with Marilyn in some way, maybe trying to break from her a little,” Sammy Davis Jr. said. Not surprisingly, Frank’s new romance ended in just six weeks.