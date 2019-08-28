Another day, another Osmond family birthday! Marie Osmond will never forget anyone’s special day, and she reminded us of that once again by wishing her daughter-in-law Sara all the best, as she turned another year older.
The 59-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 27, to share a lovely message for her loved one, Sara. “Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday to Sara, Happy Birthday to you! It’s so fun to have you in our family,” the legendary singer captioned the photo. The pic includes Marie smiling while in between her daughter Jessica and Sara.
Fans were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to share nothing but positive words. “Marie — you are one awesome Mom and a beacon of Light unto the World,” one person said. “Great smiles all around,” another added.
Sara and Jessica tied the knot on June 7, 2019, and the Vegas entertainer was clearly filled with a ton of joy. “Congratulations to my darling daughter Jessica and her new wife Sara! I’m so glad I got to fly in for the day to be apart of such a happy occasion!” she captioned alongside photos of the pair making it official. “I could not love the two of you more! Welcome to our family!”
There is obviously a lot of special days in Marie’s family, especially since she is the mother to eight kids —Stephen, Jessica, Rachael, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew, Abigail and her late son, Michael. She is also the happy grandmother to six grandkids — and she is all about those little ones.
This is always one of my favorite times, #GeneralConference weekend! I’m spending it in California with my husband Steve, daughter Abby, our son Stephen and his wife Claire and their precious children Stephen, Christian and Maxwell (our grandsons). 🥰 We enjoyed the day yesterday on their other grandparents 😉 yacht, Tom and Kelly Olds and their daughter Sara. They are some of the most generous, hard-working, kind hearted people I know. I am so thankful my son married into such a good family! As we sailed to Catalina we watched and listened to the leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints share wisdom, stories of faith and Gods messages to the whole world. I hope you had a chance to watch yesterday, we will be watching the last final two sessions today as well. I could never write anything better than the words which will be spoken today. Tune in starting at 10am MDT here: churchofjesuschrist.org As I heard yesterday in a prayer, “Please open the heavens to us that we might be able to know what we should do and how we should act…” What a beautiful request to our loving Father in Heaven! May we always strive to listen to the Lord’s Spirit and then do God’s will by following our Savior’s example through serving one another! ♥️ @churchofjesuschrist #Family #Serving #GodsWill #LDSchurch #ConferenceWeekend #HappySunday
“Choose HAPPY and don’t let anyone or anything take it away from you!! Let me know how it goes … in a month! Right now, I choose to not stress perfection, have a messy house and share lots of happy memories with my grandkids,” Donny Osmond‘s sister recently said in an inspirational post.
We can’t wait to see what’s the next special day in the Osmond clan!