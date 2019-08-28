Another day, another Osmond family birthday! Marie Osmond will never forget anyone’s special day, and she reminded us of that once again by wishing her daughter-in-law Sara all the best, as she turned another year older.

The 59-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 27, to share a lovely message for her loved one, Sara. “Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday to Sara, Happy Birthday to you! It’s so fun to have you in our family,” the legendary singer captioned the photo. The pic includes Marie smiling while in between her daughter Jessica and Sara.

Fans were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to share nothing but positive words. “Marie — you are one awesome Mom and a beacon of Light unto the World,” one person said. “Great smiles all around,” another added.

Sara and Jessica tied the knot on June 7, 2019, and the Vegas entertainer was clearly filled with a ton of joy. “Congratulations to my darling daughter Jessica and her new wife Sara! I’m so glad I got to fly in for the day to be apart of such a happy occasion!” she captioned alongside photos of the pair making it official. “I could not love the two of you more! Welcome to our family!”

There is obviously a lot of special days in Marie’s family, especially since she is the mother to eight kids —Stephen, Jessica, Rachael, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew, Abigail and her late son, Michael. She is also the happy grandmother to six grandkids — and she is all about those little ones.

“Choose HAPPY and don’t let anyone or anything take it away from you!! Let me know how it goes … in a month! Right now, I choose to not stress perfection, have a messy house and share lots of happy memories with my grandkids,” Donny Osmond‘s sister recently said in an inspirational post.

We can’t wait to see what’s the next special day in the Osmond clan!