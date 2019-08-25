Now that’s some good advice! When someone thinks of Marie Osmond, they will think of a person who is extremely positive — and she reminded us of that once again with her recent post featuring her six grandkids.

The 59-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, August 25, to not only share a rare pic of all of her grandkids, but to also let her fans know that staying filled with joy is important, even in the face of hardship. “Be happy, not because everything is good, but because you can see the good side of everything,” the entertainer captioned the post. “If it rains on your wedding day, be happy; if dinner doesn’t turn out, be happy, even if you don’t want to be happy … just choose to do it because you can make happy your default emotion.”

The “Paper Roses” singer continued, and recalled something her late mother, Olive, would tell her. “My Mom always said ‘Marie if you want to create a habit, or break a habit, you can do it in 30 days. Just be consistent for a month!'”

She added, “Choose HAPPY and don’t let anyone or anything take it away from you!! Let me know how it goes … in a month! Right now, I choose to not stress perfection, have a messy house and share lots of happy memories with my grandkids.”

Marie’s six grandkids include her son Stephen’s three kids — Stephen Jr., Christian, and Maxwell, — her daughter Rachel Kruger‘s two kids, Rocket Jade and her recent baby boy, and finally, her daughter Brianna’s baby, Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep. Incredible!

The performer has always made it known just how happy she is to be a grandmother — earlier in August, she wished a Happy Birthday to little Rocket Jade. “I can’t believe you’re already 4 years old!” she gushed in the caption to a recent post. “I love you so much and I’m so proud to be your Glamma 😘#ColorMeMine 🎨#BirthdayGirl.”

It is always so great to see just how much joy Marie’s family brings her!