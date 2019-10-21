Marie Osmond Thanks Her Older Brothers for Performing on ‘The Talk’ for Her 60th Birthday
When the four original Osmond Brothers performed on The Talk for their sister Marie Osmond‘s milestone 60th birthday on Sunday, October 13, it was a once-in-a-lifetime moment. The band got everyone back together to pay homage to their dear little sis and Marie couldn’t be any more thankful.
“I haven’t had time to thank everyone publicly until now for all the effort in having everyone come together to make my birthday dreams come true,” she said via Instagram on Sunday, October 20. “The four original Osmond Brothers sang together one last time & I wanted it to be my gift, to all of you too, for the way you have followed them through the years. I love you all!”
I found this picture a couple days ago as I was going through old photos and scanning them to put on my computer. I like to think that there are no accidents! As I thought about what the photo was telling me, it seemed to define this whole past week. In the photo I'm watching my oldest brother Tom brush my youngest brother Jimmy’s teeth. That’s the way it was in my family, watching, teaching and learning. It’s probably that way in most big families—the older ones watching out for the younger ones. Jimmy probably didn't ask for help, but Tom was there regardless (even though he probably wasn't thrilled to do it). And me watching the torture… that’s another story. The point is… the oldest helped the youngest. I haven’t had time to thank everyone publicly until now for all the effort in having everyone come together to make my birthday dreams come true. The four original Osmond Brothers sang together one last time & I wanted it to be my gift, to all of you too, for the way you have followed them through the years. I love you all! The song they sang on @thetalkcbs is called “The Last Chapter,” Alan wrote it and it's such a special song. I have said many times that without the original Osmond Brothers (our older siblings) there would not have been a Donny, Marie or even Jimmy. But I must even go back a step further and say without Virl & Tom, the two oldest Osmond brothers, who were born hearing impaired… there never would have been the four original Osmond Brothers. You see, they started singing to help buy Virl and Tom hearing aids. I love my brothers so very much!! They taught me (probably even when they didn’t want to) they critiqued me (even when I didn’t want them to 🤣) and we all kept learning, helping and loving together. The entire experience filled me with incredible gratitude from my family to my new “sisters” Sharon, Sheryl, Carrie Ann & Eve at The Talk to the CBS executives and staff (especially @redmannjohn for bringing the idea up in the first place!). And to all of you who have been with us from the beginning, like the song says “We Love You!” Go to my Facebook page or MarieOsmond.com/sundaymessage to read the rest of my #SundayMessage ♥️
Marie showed her gratitude to her family by sharing a throwback photo of her oldest brother Tom brushing her youngest brother Jimmy’s teeth while she carefully watched on. The photo was supposed to show that no matter how famous she became, she would have never of gotten as far as she did if it wasn’t for her siblings.
“I have said many times that without the original Osmond Brothers (our older siblings) there would not have been a Donny, Marie or even Jimmy,” she wrote. “But I must even go back a step further and say without Virl & Tom, the two oldest Osmond brothers, who were born hearing impaired … there never would have been the four original Osmond Brothers.”
“You see, they started singing to help buy Virl and Tom hearing aids. I love my brothers so very much!!” she continued. “They taught me (probably even when they didn’t want to) they critiqued me (even when I didn’t want them to) and we all kept learning, helping and loving together.
The four original Osmond brothers are Alan Osmond, Wayne Osmond, Merrill Osmond and Jay Osmond and, before they took the stage together on The Talk, they each said a few kind words about Marie.
“Happy birthday, little sis! You’ve been a wonderful sister and a second mother and I appreciate you so much,” Jay gushed in a video that was shown during the episode. “We’re proud of her.”
Marie’s birthday was so much fun. We can’t wait to see what she does for her next one! Is it next year yet?