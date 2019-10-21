When the four original Osmond Brothers performed on The Talk for their sister Marie Osmond‘s milestone 60th birthday on Sunday, October 13, it was a once-in-a-lifetime moment. The band got everyone back together to pay homage to their dear little sis and Marie couldn’t be any more thankful.

“I haven’t had time to thank everyone publicly until now for all the effort in having everyone come together to make my birthday dreams come true,” she said via Instagram on Sunday, October 20. “The four original Osmond Brothers sang together one last time & I wanted it to be my gift, to all of you too, for the way you have followed them through the years. I love you all!”

Marie showed her gratitude to her family by sharing a throwback photo of her oldest brother Tom brushing her youngest brother Jimmy’s teeth while she carefully watched on. The photo was supposed to show that no matter how famous she became, she would have never of gotten as far as she did if it wasn’t for her siblings.

“I have said many times that without the original Osmond Brothers (our older siblings) there would not have been a Donny, Marie or even Jimmy,” she wrote. “But I must even go back a step further and say without Virl & Tom, the two oldest Osmond brothers, who were born hearing impaired … there never would have been the four original Osmond Brothers.”

“You see, they started singing to help buy Virl and Tom hearing aids. I love my brothers so very much!!” she continued. “They taught me (probably even when they didn’t want to) they critiqued me (even when I didn’t want them to) and we all kept learning, helping and loving together.

The four original Osmond brothers are Alan Osmond, Wayne Osmond, Merrill Osmond and Jay Osmond and, before they took the stage together on The Talk, they each said a few kind words about Marie.

“Happy birthday, little sis! You’ve been a wonderful sister and a second mother and I appreciate you so much,” Jay gushed in a video that was shown during the episode. “We’re proud of her.”

Marie’s birthday was so much fun. We can’t wait to see what she does for her next one! Is it next year yet?