She doesn’t age! Marie Osmond not only took some time to wish her makeup artist a Happy Birthday, but she made sure to remind all of her fans of her true age: 29.

The performer took to Instagram late Saturday, August 17, to share a lovely photo of her and her makeup artist, Taylor Norbeck. “Happy 29th birthday to my hair and make up artist Taylor Norbeck … You’re officially my age now!” she wrote alongside the cute snap. How sweet!

Marie, who is actually 59, wasn’t the only person to send Taylor kind messages, as many fans rushed to the comments section to do the same. “Happy birthday. Can you make me as beautiful as Marie please?” one person asked. Another wrote, “He seems so sweet!”

The “Paper Roses” singer has been busy sending birthday messages to her loved ones this week, as on Wednesday, August 14, she also made sure her granddaughter Rocket Jade felt special on her day. “Join me in wishing #HappyBirthday to my sweet little #RocketJade! I can’t believe you’re already 4 years old!” Marie gushed in the caption alongside a pic of the little one. “I love you so much and I’m so proud to be your Glamma #ColorMeMine #BirthdayGirl.”

Just last month, The Talk‘s cohost also took to Instagram to share some beautiful words for her son Matthew Blosil, as he turned 20 years old. “My son, I am so proud of you and can’t wait to see what this next decade of life has in store for you,” she wrote in a sweet Instagram post shared on July 7. “May you have the best birthday weekend and always remember how much you are LOVED by your MAAAHM!!”

It is very clear that Marie is all about making people feel wonderful on their special day!