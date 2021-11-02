All you’ll want for Christmas is Mariah Carey‘s New York City penthouse apartment, especially after seeing photos of the decadent and glamorous space.

The chanteuse purchased her luxurious home in 1999 for more than $9 million and aside from a 2002 episode of MTV’s Cribs, the mom of two has offered rare glimpses of her four-bedroom, four and a half-bathroom at the Franklin Tower in the heart of Tribeca.

“This apartment was basically a raw space,” interior designer Mario Buatta told Architectural Digest in 2013 of the home, which boasts a 5,600-square-foot layout, according to the Observer. “The Art Déco influence came from the architecture of the building, which was erected during that period.”

The triplex features a number of incredible amenities, according to the publication, including limestone flooring, an entrance hall with a palm frond chandelier and a breathtaking view of the Empire State Building — not to mention the dining area that includes Billy Baldwin chairs.

“Step moldings on ceilings, doors, doorframes and baseboards throughout the apartment lend continuity,” Mario added to the outlet of the Art Deco-style apartment.

And for a movie night, Mario said that guests have “the feeling of a movie theater under the sea” thanks to an aquarium built into the wall and Robert Jackson murals.

And as far as Mariah’s closet goes, its seemingly never-ending layout is “an open viewing arrangement,” Mario said.

Mariah, who offered a tour of her cavernous closet to Vogue in 2017, told the publication at the time, “I’m not as casual as most people, but I guess I could be.” A highlight of her closet includes footwear by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik, to name a few.

All in all, it’s a palace fit for a diva, and the apartment also seems to be beloved by the singer’s children,Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, whom she shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Scroll through the photos below to get a glimpse into her incredible New York City pad.