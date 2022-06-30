Mariah Carey has loved to flaunt her sexy curves in bikinis over the years. Throughout her three-decade career as a singing superstar, Mimi has thrilled fans with photos of her looking like a sweet, sweet fantasy in swimwear!

The “We Belong Together” songstress always can be counted on to provide her fans with swimsuit content when she goes to Aspen, Colorado, every year to celebrate Christmas. Many times, she’ll wear a festive bikini, but she’s also glammed it up in a metallic gold one-piece while she hangs out at her hot tub surrounded by snow. At this point, even Mimi knows that her holiday hot tub snapshots are a tradition between herself and her fans.

In the earlier days of Mariah’s career, she would frequently flaunt her figure in bikinis. She wore an adorable in a blue and white string number on the shores of Miami Beach, Florida, when promoting her upcoming world tour in 2003. The diva has also donned bikinis in music videos and for other projects, confident in her figure. In true early aughts style, Mariah wore a black bikini top with low-slung jeans for a night of clubbing in London in 2001.

Mariah married second husband, Nick Cannon in 2008, and the pair started a family, making the singer a first-time mom. They welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan on April 30, 2011.

Mimi gained 70 pounds during her pregnancy, which she worked hard to take off. She later revealed 40 pounds of it was from water weight retained, while the other 30 pounds came off through workouts and dieting. She even became a spokeswoman for Jenny Craig-approved meal plans.

“I gained an enormous amount of weight,” Mariah told Us Weekly in a November 2011 interview, revealing to the publication that she only ate a menu of 1,500-calorie-a-day meals and worked out three times a week.

“It was a huge blessing to be able to have the babies. But I felt trapped in my body because I couldn’t move,” she revealed to the publication, but added, “I’m proud of how hard I worked to get my body back. I had to do this for me.” More than a decade later, Mimi is still looking fierce!

