Though I Love Lucy costars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s marriage ended in 1960, their Hollywood love story and legacy live on with their kids and grandkids. The pair welcomed two children during their union, daughter Lucie Arnaz and son Desi Arnaz Jr., both of whom have welcomed kids of their own with their respective partners. Keep scrolling to learn more about Lucille and Desi’s grandkids.

How Many Grandkids Did Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Have?

Lucille and Desi have five grandchildren: Simon, Joseph, Katharine, Julia and Haley.

Who Are Lucie Arnaz’s Kids?

Lucille and Desi’s eldest child, Lucie, was born in 1951. She followed in the footsteps of her famous parents as an actress and singer. During her first marriage to Phil Vandervort, which lasted from 1971 to 1977, the Sons and Daughters alum did not welcome any children.

Lucie married her second husband, Laurence Luckinbill, in 1980. The couple welcomed three children together, Simon, Joseph and Katharine. Katharine, who goes by Kate, remembered her grandmother’s legacy 30 years after her death.

“My grandmother was a regular girl from upstate New York,” she told Closer in May 2019. “She didn’t set out to be anyone’s icon.”

She also recalled some of her earliest memories with Lucille, who died at age 77 in 1989.

“I remember her giving me these incredible bubble baths. She loved to wrap me up in towels and do my hair and makeup,” Kate said. “She’d dress me in these silk pajamas and let me take a nap on her California king-size bed — it was just the most expansive, largest thing I’d ever seen in my life!”

Who Are Desi Arnaz Jr.’s Kids?

Desi Jr. was born to Lucille and Desi in 1953. Like his older sister, Desi Jr. inherited his parents’ love for performing. The Here’s Lucy actor welcomed his first child, daughter Julia, when he was a teen with his then-girlfriend, Susan Callahan-Howe. Julia later welcomed a child of her own, Desiree Anzalone. Desiree died of breast cancer in September 2020 at age 31.

“She was so beautiful, just so so beautiful inside and out,” Julia remembered her daughter during an October 2020 interview with People. “She really, really reminded me a lot of my grandmother, more so than I.”

In 1987, the Automan actor married Amy Laura Bargiel. The couple raised their daughter, Haley, together before Amy’s death in 2015 at age 63.