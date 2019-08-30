She’s been engaged for nearly four years now, but Liv Tyler has no interest in rushing to the alter with fiancé Dave Gardner. The Lord of the Rings actress recently opened up about her longtime engagement and explained why she isn’t scrambling to tie the knot.

“I love being engaged, but I don’t really have a desire to get married,” the 42-year-old beauty recently told Tatler for the outlet’s upcoming October issue. “I always felt like marriage should be more of a reward … For surviving your relationship … I feel everyone’s got it backwards.”

Liv and her sports agent beau first sparked romance rumors in 2014. Months after welcoming their first child together, son Sailor Gene Gardner, 4, in February 2015, a source confirmed to Us Weekly in September that the couple were officially engaged. “They have been since last Christmas [2014] but prefer to be private,” one insider dished at the time. “She’s been wearing the ring.”

The Armageddon actress — who is also the mom to Milo, 14, while Dave is the father to Grey, 12, from previous relationships — then welcomed her third baby nearly two years after their engagement. The lovebirds became the proud parents to their second child together and first daughter, 3-year-old Lula Rose, in July 2016.

Prior to getting together, Liv was previously married to her son’s father, Royston Langdon, from 2003 until 2008, while Dave was married to his son’s mother, Davinia Taylor. Although she didn’t think marriage was in the cards following her first divorce, The Incredible Hulk actress opened up about accepting change.

“I had this philosophy that you should only get married once. But then, of course, that changes,” the brunette beauty explained to More magazine in 2015. “I definitely believe we have lessons we learn through our relationships.”

Liv, who hasn’t given any indication on when we can expect to see her walk down the aisle to Dave, also touched on the meaning of a good and solid partner. “You’re meant to work through and mirror each other,” she said. “It’s the thing in someone that drives you the most crazy that is maybe a part of yourself.”

We hope to see Liv and Dave exchange vows soon!