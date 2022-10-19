Actress Lisa Kudrow made bank starring as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, but she’s also earned plenty of money in other ways. Keep reading to find out Lisa’s net worth and how she’s pocketed her millions.

What Is Lisa Kudrow’s Net Worth?

The Comeback star is worth an estimated $130 million as of 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Money Did Lisa Kudrow Make Starring on ‘Friends’?

The blonde beauty and her five costars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry — famously banded together to negotiate equal salaries after the show blew up as a major hit for NBC in 1994. Ahead of their contract renewals when season 3 rolled around, each member was paid $75,000 per episode, with an increase to $85,000 an episode for season 4. Their salaries were bumped up to $100,000 for season 5 and $125,000 for season six, which put their yearly income from the show at $3.125 million.

Lisa and her cast mates really raked in the bucks when they renegotiated their new contracts ahead of season 7. For seasons 7 and 8, the six were each paid a whopping $750,000 per episode, which equaled $18 million per season. For the final two seasons of the show, they raked in $1 million per episode. That sum made Lisa, Jennifer and Courteney the highest-paid actresses ever on TV at the time.

How Much Money Does Lisa Kudrow Make in Royalties from ‘Friends’?

During their contract negotiations, the cast got a small percentage of royalties from the show’s syndication, which ended up being a massive windfall. Warner Bros. makes over $1 billion a year from Friends, and each cast member gets two percent of that, meaning a $20 million annual paycheck for a show that went off the air in 2004.

Lisa Kudrow Has Continued to Work Steadily Since ‘Friends’

The California native has worked nonstop since Friends ended. She starred as Valerie Cherish on HBO’s comedy The Comeback. Lisa created and starred in Showtime’s Web Therapy, which ran from 2008 through 2014. She’s also lent her famous voice to animated shows such as Rick and Morty, Human Discoveries and Housebroken.

Lisa Kudrow Has Invested in Real Estate

She owns two homes in Beverly Hills that would be worth a fortune today if she put them on the red-hot L.A. housing market. In 1996, Lisa paid a mere $1.9 million for a 6,397-square-foot Mediterranean home in the Benedict Canyon area. In 2001, she shelled out $2.4 million for a 4,396-square-foot Tudor “cottage” near Rodeo Drive. Lisa sold her stunning penthouse condo in Park City, Utah, for $3.6 million in 2017.