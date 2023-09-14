Celebrated supermodel Linda Evangelista has gone public with her five-year breast cancer struggle. “Only a handful of people knew. I’m just not one of those people who has to share everything,” says the runway star, 58, who underwent a bilateral mastectomy after cancer was detected during a 2018 routine mammogram.

Last July, Linda discovered a new lump which resulted in more surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. She is cautiously optimistic about the “good” prognosis she’s received from her doctors.

“I know I have one foot in the grave, but I’m totally in celebration mode,” says Linda, who is the subject of a new book, Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel. “I’m happy to be alive. Anything that comes now is a bonus.”