Blending families isn’t always easy, but Salma Hayek was up to the task when she wed François-Henri Pinault. The French fashion mogul already had three kids from previous relationships, including a son with supermodel Linda Evangelista, when the Eternals actress, 56, welcomed daughter Valentina in 2007. “I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to,” she’s said, adding, “The huge blessing I’ve had is that my husband has three other children, so I have four.”

Her warmth extends to the kids’ moms, Linda recently revealed. The 58-year-old recalled one year when she was sick at Thanksgiving. “I had told [Salma] I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are. I am coming.’ And poof, she was here,” the model told Vogue. Salma and Valentina had hopped on a plane and she was ready to whip up a feast. “She asked what I wanted — it was a very eclectic wish list,” said Linda. “I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help!”