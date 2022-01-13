Lily Tomlin and her wife, Jane Wagner, are one of Hollywood’s greatest love stories. Although the Grace & Frankie actress and the writer got married in 2013, the couple has actually been together since the early ’70s. To learn more about Jane and the pair’s relationship, keep reading!

How did Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner meet?

Lily and Jane met following the 1969 Peabody Awards. “A friend brought her to my hotel room, and I tell you, in two minutes, I fell in love with her. She had on hot pants, stretchy boots that went up to her knee, and a little backpack. I don’t know what it was, but I was in love,” Lily recalled during a July 2020 interview with Variety.

After their first meeting, the 9 to 5 alum was eager to see Jane again and promptly flew to New York City where she lived. “I called Jane immediately, and I said, ‘Look, I don’t have much time, but I have to see you.’ She agreed to see me, and we had our first date,” Lily continued. “It was an ecstatic time when we found each other, aesthetically — and in every other way.”

What does Jane Wagner do for a living?

Just like Lily, Jane is a longstanding member of Hollywood. The Morristown, Tennessee, native is a writer, director and producer responsible for films and television shows like J.T., Moment by Moment and more.

Jane and Lily have also worked on a number of projects together, including The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, Lily, The Lily Tomlin Special and more.

“She expresses how I feel, which I have no ability to do,” Lily said of working with Jane. “She can express in words what I feel about the world, about humans, about the struggle that we’re in — and, presumably, not the inevitability of it all, something that I know speaks to other people.”

Do Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner have children?

Ultimately, Lily and Jane decided against becoming parents. “I mean, sometimes I think it would be nice to have somebody who looks like a replica of you in some fashion,” Lily told The Guardian during a 2015 interview. “But I don’t think it ever was an aspiration of mine.”