Liam Neeson's Rare Photos With Kids Micheal and Daniel

Liam Neeson continues to honor late wife Natasha Richardson’s legacy by being the best dad to their two sons, Micheál Richardson and Daniel Neeson. The Parent Trap actress died in 2009 after suffering a head injury on a ski trip.

Liam opened up about his wife’s death and visiting her grave more than a decade after her passing.

“I speak to her every day at her grave which is about a mile and half down the road,” he told Inquirer.Net in July 2020. “I go down there quite often, so I do speak to her as if she’s here. Not that she answers me.”