For Dancing With the Stars alum Kym Johnson, family always comes first! The professional ballroom dancer’s husband, Robert Herjavec, is “such a great dad” to their twins, Hudson and Haven, she exclusively tells Closer.

“My husband’s so supportive,” Kym says of the Shark Tank star, whom she married in 2016. “He’s very hands-on.”

The performer stars in the new Lifetime movie, Hunting Housewives, with NeNe Leakes and Denise Richards, a project that Robert, 61, was nothing but supportive of.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, go do it. I’ve got the kids, it’s all good,’” Kym shares. “And we were actually in Canada. We moved to Canada four years ago, so I still get to see them when I wake up in the morning. They’re in bed by the time I get home from the sets, but at least I see them in the mornings.”

Kym and Robert welcomed their twins, Hudson and Haven, 5, in April 2018. While she admitted that “it’s a juggle” and she does get “a little bit of that mom guilt,” overall, Kym thinks heading back to work is ultimately “really healthy for the kids.”

“They’d never seen me doing Dancing With the Stars or anything like that, so I think it was fun seeing mommy go off to work and yeah, I think it’s not appropriate the movie for them, but they’ve seen little bits and they’re like, ‘Oh wow.’”

Robert has been “great” at encouraging his wife to take on new projects that she is passionate about.

“He’s like, ‘Don’t limit yourself, do it.’ And it’s so true,” the TV personality says. “It’s like life’s too short. If you want to do something, work hard, take lessons. I’m taking singing lessons every week and acting lessons, and it’s like, if that’s what you want to do, work hard and do it.”

Rebecca Hitch Photography

Hunting Housewives is only just a taste of what’s to come in this next chapter of Kym’s career.

“We actually have a couple of movies in development now, which is so exciting,” she teases. “And I’ve got a children’s animated TV series that we’re working on, which was my real passion project. So I’ve really enjoyed doing that. I get to do it from home working Zoom calls. I don’t have to go into the office a lot, which is great.”

Kym admits that it’s been a “nice transition” for her as she continues to venture into the acting and producing world after DWTS.

“I get to be creative, which is what I’ve always done on Dancing With the Stars, but in a slightly different way and it seems like a really nice transition for me,” she explains.

Lifetime’s Hunting Housewives airs on Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.