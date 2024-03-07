After commanding the ballroom on Dancing With the Stars for many years, Kym Johnson-Herjavec is tackling her next passion — acting! The performer “loved” taking on her first “bigger role” in the new Lifetime film, Hunting Housewives, she exclusively tells Closer.

“It’s about these girlfriends,” she says about the premise of the movie, which also stars NeNe Leakes, Denise Richards and Melyssa Ford. “We get to know a little bit more about their relationships with their husbands, with each other.”

Kym, 47, particularly loved her character, whom she describes as “a bit of a princess.” She also teases that there’s “a lot of substance to her as well, and she sort of finds herself and finds she’s a lot stronger than what she thought she was when she’s stuck out in the wild.”

The professional ballroom dancer actually met NeNe, 56, and Denise, 53, through DWTS. She has nothing but great things to say after working with them on the film, which sees a group of girlfriends lean on their survival skills after a plane crash leaves them stranded in a forest.

“I was excited to do it with them,” Kym shares. “We already have a great connection from doing Dancing together, so it was actually really fun on set with the girls and Melyssa. It was great getting to know her too.”

Kym feels like Hunting Housewives marks a “nice transition” in her career after welcoming twins Hudson and Haven with husband Robert Herjavec in April 2018.

“I’m just sort of now coming back to work after having my kids,” she explains. “They’re now at the age where I feel like I wanted to get back into doing stuff. I’ve missed being creative, and this was just a really great transition for me, and I’ve loved it.”

Courtesy of Lifetime

Kym’s family has remained incredibly supportive as she begins the next chapter of her career.

“They think it’s really cool, and I think it’s really good,” she says. “And I’ve always worked, I’ve worked since I was 14, so I’ve missed working. I’ve missed being creative on Dancing With the Stars. You get to be so creative, down to working with the costume department, the sets you’re doing, the choreography. It’s such a collaborative, fun experience and I’ve missed doing that.”

She also teased some more exciting projects to come in the near future.

“I’m thinking of doing a cabaret show in Palm Springs at the end of the year, which will be really fun,” Kym reveals. “So I’m sort of working on a bit of a one woman show, which has been really fun doing that. It’s like my story from coming from Australia to Hollywood kind of thing.”

Lifetime’s Hunting Housewives airs on Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.