Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec met in the ballroom, so it’s only fitting that their 5-year-old twins, Hudson and Haven, have developed a passion for dancing! The kids “love to dance,” the proud mom exclusively tells Closer.

“They also love to sing. They’re really into singing,” Kym, 47, says. “They’re into this thing called Kidz Bop, which is these kids singing on YouTube of all of the popular songs like Lizzo, but they make it appropriate. So my kids have dance parties, and they love to put Kidz Bop on.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum reveals that her son has said that he “wants to be in Kidz Bop one day.” Still, Kym made it clear that she and Robert, 61, are thrilled to see their little ones develop their own passions and are not pressuring them to pursue careers in show business.

“We are trying to have them just do everything,” Kym adds. “They do soccer, singing, dancing and tennis. We are just trying to let them have a go at everything and see what they really gravitate to.”

At the end of the day, the entertainer and the Shark Tank star want Hudson and Haven “to find what they really love doing.”

“I feel like you do need to give a bit of a push if they do excel in something, but we just want them to be kids right now and have fun and try different things,” she explains.

Kym has also been exploring new hobbies and interests, including taking singing lessons every week. She stars in Hunting Housewives, a new Lifetime film with NeNe Leakes and Denise Richards, which was a project she was thrilled to be part of. Getting back into the swing of working has been “great.”

Rebecca Hitch Photography

“When you’re a mother and a wife, you focus on everybody else and not yourself,” the TV personality says. “So, it’s been nice when the kids are off to school and everyone’s out the door. You’re like, ‘OK, now I’m going to do my emails or do some work and then do something for yourself,’ which is good.”

Kym last appeared as a pro on DWTS in 2017 before giving birth to Hudson and Haven in April 2018.

“I’m just sort of now coming back from to work after having my kids,” she reflects. “They’re now at the age where I feel like I wanted to get back into doing stuff. I’ve missed being creative and this was just a really great transition for me and I’ve loved it.”

Lifetime’s Hunting Housewives airs on Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.