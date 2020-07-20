Kirstie Alley Knows a Thing or 2 About Love! See All the Famous Men She’s Ever Dated in Hollywood

Few lucky guys could someday tell their children they had a romantic relationship with Look Who’s Talking actress Kirstie Alley. Even though Kirstie was only married twice in her life, the Jenny Craig spokeswoman has found love with several handsome men in Hollywood.

She first tied the knot in 1970 to Bob Alley, but they ended up getting divorced seven years later. Kirstie didn’t meet her second husband, actor Parker Stevenson, until 1981 when they ran into each other at an L.A. restaurant. The duo later got married in 1983 and welcomed kids Lillie and William together. However, their love didn’t last long and Kirstie and Parker got divorced in 1997.

“There was no infidelity in my marriage, on either side … There was nothing other than maybe different goals in life,” the Drop Dead Gorgeous star told Entertainment Weekly in a previous interview, and Parker couldn’t agree more. “Kirstie and I are exact opposites,” he once told People. “That’s what made it so interesting, [but being opposites] makes for not a good marriage.”

Parker remembers their divorce as an “ugly process” that took their friendship away. “Kirstie and I are not friends now,” he said, “but we talk regularly about the kids. Will we be friends someday? I don’t know.” Although he and Kirstie don’t talk like they used to, the parents of two are “both nuts” about their children.

“He’s the only guy I know who reads his kids stories on morality,” Lewis Smith, Parker’s longtime friend said to People. “He has this book called Sticky Situations that asks, ‘How would you handle this?’”

As Kirstie continues to look for love elsewhere, she jokes about her love life as a single mom of two. “I’m possibly doing this backwards. I either need to find a husband or a really handsome roommate so that I am not afraid out on the farm,” the brunette beauty tweeted on July 16. “But then again, that could be a grave error and I could end up on Dateline or 20/20. Life [has] gotten so complicated.”

Don’t worry, Kirstie. Your soulmate is still out there.

Scroll below to see Kirstie’s dating history through the years!