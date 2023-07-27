Actor Kevin Bacon has revealed five things fans don’t know about him, including the extremely NFSW reason he nearly missed out on starring in Footloose and the “gross” thing he makes wife Kyra Sedgwick do around the house.

I Used to Be a TV Snob

“It might be hard for people to remember, but in the 1970s when I started, there were TV actors and movie actors; they weren’t the same,” says Kevin, 65. “I really didn’t want to do television.” Of course, a lot has changed since then. “This is the golden age of TV,” says the star of small-screen dramas The Following and City on a Hill. “I love TV [now].”

My Father Was Famous

“He was a city planner, sort of a genius in that world, the Robert Moses of Philadelphia,” says Kevin of his dad, Edmund Bacon. “He was on the cover of Time once. When we’d walk down the street…people would say, ‘Mr. Bacon,’ and I’d turn around and they’d be talking to him. What I got from my father, frankly, was the desire to be more famous than him.”

I Almost Wasn’t Cast in ‘Footloose’

It’s one of his most iconic roles, but Kevin was nearly passed over for the part of dance-loving teen Ren McCormack in the hit 1984 film — for not being sexy enough! “The head of the studio was a woman … and she said, ‘I don’t want him. He’s not f–kable,’” he says with a laugh. “[But] the director and the producer wanted me for the part.”

I Sing to My Goats

During the pandemic, Kevin started singing to the animals on his Connecticut farm and posting the videos to Instagram. “Goat Songs is immensely popular, and I had no idea it would be,” he says.

I’m Afraid of Mice

“I don’t mind rats, just mice. If I find a dead mouse, Kyra has to clean it up. It just grosses me out!”