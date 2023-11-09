Kenny Chesney Performs at the 2023 CMA Awards! See Photos From the Country Icon’s Big Night

Kenny Chesney brought the country roots to the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8. The “When the Sun Goes Down” artist skipped out on the red carpet but blew fans away when he hit the stage as part of the tribute performance to the late Jimmy Buffett.

The former CMA Entertainer of the Year winner was joined by musicians Alan Jackson, Mac McAnally and Zac Brown Band to honor the late “Margaritaville” singer who died in September after battling Merkel Cell Skin Cancer.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Kenny’s 2023 CMA Awards performance.